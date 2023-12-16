South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Beadle County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Beadle County, South Dakota. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Beadle County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stevens High School at Huron High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Huron, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
