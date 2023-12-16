The Winnipeg Jets (17-9-2) will host the Colorado Avalanche (18-9-2) -- who've lost three straight on the road -- on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch ALT2 and ESPN+ to take in the action as the Avalanche look to beat the Jets.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+

ALT2 and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche vs Jets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Avalanche vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/7/2023 Avalanche Jets 4-2 WPG

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche allow 3.0 goals per game (87 in total), 13th in the league.

The Avalanche are third in the NHL in scoring (104 goals, 3.6 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Avalanche are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 32 goals during that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 29 12 29 41 30 15 48.9% Mikko Rantanen 29 14 23 37 13 17 51.2% Cale Makar 27 8 29 37 19 27 - Valeri Nichushkin 27 12 13 25 12 8 33.3% Devon Toews 29 4 11 15 19 19 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jets Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in league play, conceding 73 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Jets' 91 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Jets have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Jets have given up 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) over that time.

Jets Key Players