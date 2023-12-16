How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets (17-9-2) will host the Colorado Avalanche (18-9-2) -- who've lost three straight on the road -- on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
You can watch ALT2 and ESPN+ to take in the action as the Avalanche look to beat the Jets.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Avalanche vs Jets Additional Info
Avalanche vs. Jets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|Jets
|4-2 WPG
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche allow 3.0 goals per game (87 in total), 13th in the league.
- The Avalanche are third in the NHL in scoring (104 goals, 3.6 per game).
- In the past 10 contests, the Avalanche are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 32 goals during that span.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|29
|12
|29
|41
|30
|15
|48.9%
|Mikko Rantanen
|29
|14
|23
|37
|13
|17
|51.2%
|Cale Makar
|27
|8
|29
|37
|19
|27
|-
|Valeri Nichushkin
|27
|12
|13
|25
|12
|8
|33.3%
|Devon Toews
|29
|4
|11
|15
|19
|19
|-
Jets Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in league play, conceding 73 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
- The Jets' 91 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Jets have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Jets have given up 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) over that time.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mark Scheifele
|28
|11
|20
|31
|9
|18
|51.1%
|Kyle Connor
|26
|17
|12
|29
|12
|12
|33.3%
|Joshua Morrissey
|28
|5
|19
|24
|22
|15
|-
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|28
|9
|11
|20
|13
|11
|20%
|Cole Perfetti
|28
|9
|9
|18
|4
|7
|33.7%
