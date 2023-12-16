Aaron Gordon and his Denver Nuggets teammates face off versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

In a 124-101 win over the Nets (his previous action) Gordon put up 13 points.

With prop bets available for Gordon, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.9 11.2 Rebounds 6.5 7.1 7.1 Assists 2.5 3.5 3.2 PRA -- 23.5 21.5 PR -- 20 18.3



Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, Gordon has made 5.5 shots per game, which adds up to 10.5% of his team's total makes.

Gordon's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 104.5 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 100.4 per game, third-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Thunder are ranked 12th in the NBA, giving up 113.5 points per game.

Allowing 46.8 rebounds per game, the Thunder are the 29th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Thunder are 19th in the NBA, allowing 26.8 per game.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/29/2023 23 9 3 2 0 3 1

