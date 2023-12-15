The MVFC Championship Game is between the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (13-0) and the Albany (NY) Great Danes (11-3) on December 15, 2023, starting at 7:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN2.

South Dakota State has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (seventh-best with 36.8 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 10.5 points allowed per game) this season. Albany (NY) has been thriving on defense, allowing just 17.2 points per contest (sixth-best). Offensively, it ranks 30th by racking up 30.4 points per game.

Below in this article, we give all the info you need to know about how to see this game on ESPN2.

South Dakota State vs. Albany (NY) Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Brookings, South Dakota

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

South Dakota State vs. Albany (NY) Key Statistics

South Dakota State Albany (NY) 448.4 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.4 (10th) 237.8 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.4 (89th) 231.3 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.6 (84th) 217.1 (50th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 243.8 (28th) 3 (87th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (105th) 3 (19th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (2nd)

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has thrown for 2,618 yards (201.4 ypg) to lead South Dakota State, completing 67.8% of his passes and collecting 25 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 299 rushing yards on 80 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Isaiah Davis has 1,384 rushing yards on 205 carries with 15 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 22 catches for 196 yards (15.1 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, Amar Johnson has carried the ball 112 times for 717 yards (55.2 per game) and four touchdowns.

Jadon Janke has hauled in 46 receptions for 740 yards (56.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone eight times as a receiver.

Jaxon Janke has caught 45 passes for 730 yards (56.2 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Zach Heins has a total of 319 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 21 throws and scoring five touchdowns.

Albany (NY) Stats Leaders

Reese Poffenbarger has recored 3,382 passing yards, or 241.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.6% of his passes and has collected 36 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 11.0 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner six times.

Griffin Woodell has rushed for 899 yards on 175 carries so far this year while scoring seven times on the ground. He's also tacked on 30 catches, totaling 225 yards and four touchdowns in the passing game.

Faysal Aden has rushed for 442 yards on 106 carries with two touchdowns.

Brevin Easton paces his squad with 1,055 receiving yards on 53 catches with 13 touchdowns.

Julian Hicks has put together a 758-yard season so far with 11 touchdowns. He's caught 43 passes on 56 targets.

Marqeese Dietz's 45 targets have resulted in 44 catches for 499 yards and three touchdowns.

