The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (13-0) go on the road to take on the Albany (NY) Great Danes (11-3) at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on Friday, December 15, 2023.

South Dakota State has been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (seventh-best with 36.8 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 10.5 points allowed per game) this season. Albany (NY) has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, giving up just 17.2 points per contest (sixth-best). Offensively, it ranks 30th by accumulating 30.4 points per game.

South Dakota State vs. Albany (NY) Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Brookings, South Dakota

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

South Dakota State vs. Albany (NY) Key Statistics

South Dakota State Albany (NY) 448.4 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.4 (10th) 237.8 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.4 (89th) 231.3 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.6 (84th) 217.1 (50th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 243.8 (28th) 3 (87th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (105th) 3 (19th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (2nd)

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has 2,618 pass yards for South Dakota State, completing 67.8% of his passes and recording 25 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 299 rushing yards (23 ypg) on 80 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Isaiah Davis, has carried the ball 205 times for 1,384 yards (106.5 per game), scoring 15 times. He's also caught 22 passes for 196 yards and one touchdown.

Amar Johnson has racked up 717 yards on 112 attempts, scoring four times.

Jadon Janke's team-leading 740 yards as a receiver have come on 46 catches (out of 48 targets) with eight touchdowns.

Jaxon Janke has put together a 730-yard season so far with five touchdowns, hauling in 45 passes on 56 targets.

Zach Heins' 21 catches have yielded 319 yards and five touchdowns.

Albany (NY) Stats Leaders

Reese Poffenbarger leads Albany (NY) with 3,382 yards on 246-of-427 passing with 36 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 154 rushing yards (11 ypg) on 96 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Griffin Woodell is his team's leading rusher with 175 carries for 899 yards, or 64.2 per game. He's found the end zone seven times on the ground, as well. Woodell has also chipped in with 30 catches for 225 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Faysal Aden has racked up 442 yards on 106 carries with two touchdowns.

Brevin Easton has collected 53 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 1,055 (75.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 70 times and has 13 touchdowns.

Julian Hicks has 43 receptions (on 56 targets) for a total of 758 yards (54.1 yards per game) and 11 touchdowns this year.

Marqeese Dietz's 44 grabs (on 45 targets) have netted him 499 yards (35.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.

