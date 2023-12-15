According to our computer projection model, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits will defeat the Albany (NY) Great Danes when the two teams match up at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on Friday, December 15, which kicks off at 7:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

South Dakota State vs. Albany (NY) Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota State (-18.2) 47.5 South Dakota State 33, Albany (NY) 15

South Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Jackrabbits have won twice against the spread this season.

No Jackrabbits game has gone over the point total this season.

Albany (NY) Betting Info (2022)

The Great Danes put together a 5-6-0 ATS record last year.

A total of seven of Great Danes games last year hit the over.

Jackrabbits vs. Great Danes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Dakota State 36.8 10.5 32.0 6.0 32.0 8.5 Albany (NY) 30.4 17.2 41.0 13.0 30.0 22.0

