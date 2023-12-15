South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pennington County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Pennington County, South Dakota, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pennington County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rapid City Central High School at Huron High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Huron, SD
- Conference: AA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.