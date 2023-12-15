Kevin Durant and his Phoenix Suns teammates hit the court versus the New York Knicks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 116-112 loss versus the Nets, Durant had 27 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

We're going to look at Durant's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 30.8 31.6 Rebounds 5.5 6.5 5.8 Assists 4.5 5.6 6.6 PRA -- 42.9 44 PR -- 37.3 37.4 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.7



Kevin Durant Insights vs. the Knicks

Durant is responsible for taking 19.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.3 per game.

Durant is averaging 4.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Durant's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 100 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.3 per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams.

Allowing 110 points per game, the Knicks are the sixth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Knicks give up 40.8 rebounds per contest, ranking second in the league.

Looking at assists, the Knicks are ranked 11th in the league, allowing 25.4 per game.

The Knicks allow 13.4 made 3-pointers per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

Kevin Durant vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/9/2022 35 29 12 12 1 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.