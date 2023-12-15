South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fall River County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Fall River County, South Dakota today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fall River County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Edgemont School at Morrill JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Morrill, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.