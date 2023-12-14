South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Union County, South Dakota? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Union County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Parker High School at Elk Point-Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Elk Point, SD
- Conference: A Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.