Thursday's 9:00 PM ET game between the Denver Nuggets (16-9) and the Brooklyn Nets (13-10) at Ball Arena features the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic and the Nets' Mikal Bridges as players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Nets

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: ALT, YES

ALT, YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets' Last Game

On Tuesday, in their last game, the Nuggets topped the Bulls 114-106. With 25 points, Reggie Jackson was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Reggie Jackson 25 2 6 0 0 5 Michael Porter Jr. 17 7 0 1 0 2 Julian Strawther 16 6 3 1 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nuggets vs Nets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic's numbers for the season are 27.2 points, 9.4 assists and 12.6 boards per contest.

Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers for the season are 17.0 points, 1.6 assists and 8.0 boards per contest.

Aaron Gordon's numbers for the season are 12.9 points, 7.3 boards and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 49.4% from the floor.

Jackson puts up 13.7 points, 2.3 boards and 4.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Christian Braun's numbers for the season are 8.6 points, 1.8 assists and 3.9 boards per game.

Watch Jokic, Bridges and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 24.0 10.6 9.2 1.2 0.7 0.9 Michael Porter Jr. 16.7 8.3 2.0 0.5 0.9 2.5 Reggie Jackson 16.8 2.8 5.7 0.5 0.2 2.2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 11.1 2.1 2.7 1.3 0.2 1.1 Jamal Murray 8.9 2.0 1.9 0.2 0.3 1.3

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.