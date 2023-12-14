The Brooklyn Nets (13-10) go up against the Denver Nuggets (16-9) at Ball Arena on December 14, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Nets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets vs. Nets Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs Nets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

Denver has a 15-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at first.

The Nuggets average only 0.3 more points per game (114.2) than the Nets give up (113.9).

Denver is 10-2 when scoring more than 113.9 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Nuggets have played better in home games this year, averaging 120.2 points per game, compared to 110.3 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively Denver has played worse at home this season, ceding 111.1 points per game, compared to 110.7 in away games.

The Nuggets are making 12.7 treys per game with a 39.2% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.8 more threes and 3.8% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (10.9 threes per game, 35.4% three-point percentage).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets Injuries