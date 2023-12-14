The Denver Nuggets (16-9) match up with the Brooklyn Nets (13-10) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ALT and YES.

Nuggets vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and YES

ALT and YES Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs Nets Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (scoring 114.2 points per game to rank 14th in the league while allowing 110.9 per contest to rank eighth in the NBA) and have a +84 scoring differential overall.

The Nets' +70 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by three points per game) is a result of putting up 116.9 points per game (eighth in NBA) while giving up 113.9 per outing (17th in league).

The two teams combine to score 231.1 points per game, 2.6 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up a combined 224.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than this contest's total.

Denver has covered 10 times in 25 chances against the spread this season.

Brooklyn has won 17 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

Nuggets and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +400 +225 - Nets +25000 +12500 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.