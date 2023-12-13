Nathan MacKinnon Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Sabres - December 13
Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche will play the Buffalo Sabres at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. Fancy a wager on MacKinnon in the Avalanche-Sabres matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Nathan MacKinnon vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -200)
Avalanche vs Sabres Game Info
MacKinnon Season Stats Insights
- MacKinnon's plus-minus this season, in 22:38 per game on the ice, is +6.
- MacKinnon has a goal in 12 games this season through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- MacKinnon has a point in 22 of 28 games this year, with multiple points in 13 of them.
- MacKinnon has an assist in 18 of 28 games this year, with multiple assists on eight occasions.
- The implied probability is 54.5% that MacKinnon hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- MacKinnon has an implied probability of 66.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
MacKinnon Stats vs. the Sabres
- On defense, the Sabres are allowing 95 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- The team's -11 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|28
|Games
|3
|39
|Points
|5
|12
|Goals
|2
|27
|Assists
|3
