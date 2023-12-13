Jonathan Drouin Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Sabres - December 13
Jonathan Drouin and the Colorado Avalanche will meet the Buffalo Sabres at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at Ball Arena. If you're thinking about a bet on Drouin against the Sabres, we have plenty of info to help.
Jonathan Drouin vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Avalanche vs Sabres Game Info
|Avalanche vs Sabres Odds/Over/Under
|Avalanche vs Sabres Prediction
|Avalanche vs Sabres Betting Trends & Stats
|Avalanche vs Sabres Player Props
|How to Watch Avalanche vs Sabres
Drouin Season Stats Insights
- In 26 games this season, Drouin has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 13:27 on the ice per game.
- Drouin has a goal in three of 26 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Drouin has a point in six of 26 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.
- Drouin has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 26 games played, including multiple assists once.
- The implied probability is 46.5% that Drouin goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Drouin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.
Drouin Stats vs. the Sabres
- The Sabres have conceded 95 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 24th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|26
|Games
|3
|8
|Points
|1
|3
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|1
