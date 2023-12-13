Will Bowen Byram light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche take on the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Bowen Byram score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Byram stats and insights

Byram has scored in four of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Sabres this season, but has not scored.

Byram has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

On defense, the Sabres are giving up 95 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Byram recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:21 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:45 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:04 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 25:15 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:58 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:40 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:19 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 1 0 1 20:35 Away W 3-2

Avalanche vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

TNT, Max, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

