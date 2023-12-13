The Colorado Avalanche (17-9-2) host the Buffalo Sabres (12-14-3) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, December 13 at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and ALT, with both teams back in action after a win. The Avalanche are coming off a 6-5 win over the Calgary Flames, while the Sabres knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 in their last outing.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Avalanche's offense has scored 30 goals in their last 10 games, while their defense has given up 29 goals. They have recorded 36 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored six goals (16.7%). They are 5-3-2 in those contests.

Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Wednesday's game.

Avalanche vs. Sabres Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this matchup expects a final result of Avalanche 4, Sabres 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-210)

Avalanche (-210) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Avalanche (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Avalanche vs Sabres Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche are 17-9-2 overall and 1-2-3 in overtime contests.

In the six games Colorado has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-2-1 record (good for seven points).

In the two games this season the Avalanche scored only one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).

Colorado has lost all three games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Avalanche have scored three or more goals in 20 games (16-2-2, 34 points).

In the 13 games when Colorado has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 12-1-0 to register 24 points.

In the 16 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 11-5-0 (22 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 5-4-1 to register 11 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 4th 3.54 Goals Scored 2.9 24th 12th 3.07 Goals Allowed 3.28 19th 8th 32.3 Shots 30.4 16th 10th 29.5 Shots Allowed 29.6 11th 19th 18.69% Power Play % 13.95% 26th 7th 85.57% Penalty Kill % 81.72% 12th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Avalanche vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

TNT, Max, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.