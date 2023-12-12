Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Union County, South Dakota today? We've got the information.

Union County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dakota Valley High School at Beresford High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 12
  • Location: Beresford, SD
  • Conference: A Region 4
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

