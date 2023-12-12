High school basketball is on the schedule today in Turner County, South Dakota, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Turner County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Centerville High School at Marion High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 12

4:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Marion, SD

Marion, SD Conference: B Region 5

B Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Parker High School