Suns vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
A pair of the NBA's best scorers square off when Kevin Durant (third, 31.0 PPG) and the Phoenix Suns (12-10) host Stephen Curry (seventh, 29.4 PPG) and the Golden State Warriors (10-12) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Suns are 3.5-point favorites. The point total in the matchup is 233.5.
Suns vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-3.5
|233.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- In six of 22 games this season, Phoenix and its opponents have combined to score more than 233.5 points.
- Phoenix's outings this year have an average point total of 228.0, 5.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Suns are 10-12-0 against the spread this season.
- Phoenix has entered the game as favorites 14 times this season and won nine, or 64.3%, of those games.
- Phoenix has a record of 9-4, a 69.2% win rate, when it's favored by -150 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Suns.
Warriors Betting Records & Stats
- Golden State has played nine games this season that ended with a combined score over 233.5 points.
- Golden State's games this season have had an average of 230.7 points, 2.8 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Golden State has gone 9-13-0 ATS this season.
- The Warriors have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (20%) in those games.
- Golden State has a record of 1-4 when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Golden State has a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
Suns vs Warriors Additional Info
Suns vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|6
|27.3%
|115.1
|230.6
|113.0
|228.1
|226.7
|Warriors
|9
|40.9%
|115.5
|230.6
|115.1
|228.1
|228.0
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- The Suns have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in their past 10 contests.
- Six of Suns' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- Phoenix sports a worse record against the spread at home (4-7-0) than it does on the road (6-5-0).
- The 115.1 points per game the Suns record are the same as the Warriors give up.
- When Phoenix totals more than 115.1 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
Additional Warriors Insights & Trends
- Golden State is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 games.
- The Warriors have hit the over in seven of their past 10 outings.
- This year, Golden State is 1-10-0 at home against the spread (.091 winning percentage). Away, it is 8-3-0 ATS (.727).
- The Warriors' 115.5 points per game are just 2.5 more points than the 113.0 the Suns give up.
- Golden State is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall when it scores more than 113.0 points.
Suns vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|10-12
|5-7
|14-8
|Warriors
|9-13
|5-1
|12-10
Suns vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Suns
|Warriors
|115.1
|115.5
|12
|11
|7-5
|6-5
|10-2
|7-4
|113.0
|115.1
|13
|20
|10-7
|7-6
|10-7
|8-5
