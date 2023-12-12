Nikola Jokic is one of the top players with prop bets available when the Denver Nuggets and the Chicago Bulls square off at United Center on Tuesday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Nuggets vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and ALT

NBCS-CHI and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs Bulls Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -106) 12.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: +162)

The 28.2 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 1.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Tuesday (29.5).

He has pulled down 12.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (12.5).

Jokic's year-long assist average -- 9.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet total (9.5).

Jokic's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Get Jokic gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -147) 5.5 (Over: -132)

The 24.5-point total set for DeMar DeRozan on Tuesday is 1.9 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 3.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game.

DeRozan has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Tuesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.