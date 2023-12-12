The Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) bring a four-game win streak into a road matchup with the Dallas Mavericks (14-8), who have won three straight.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: TNT, SportsNet LA

Lakers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

Los Angeles has a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 10th.

The Lakers average only 3.4 fewer points per game (113.1) than the Mavericks allow (116.5).

Los Angeles has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 116.5 points.

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

Dallas is 13-4 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Lakers are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 20th.

The Mavericks' 119.9 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 112 the Lakers allow.

Dallas has put together a 13-5 record in games it scores more than 112 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers are scoring 114.9 points per game this year in home games, which is 3.7 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (111.2).

Defensively Los Angeles has been better in home games this year, surrendering 105.1 points per game, compared to 119.5 in away games.

At home, the Lakers are making 0.2 more three-pointers per game (10.3) than in road games (10.1). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in away games (33.3%).

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Mavericks are better offensively, scoring 121.8 points per game, compared to 118.3 on the road. But they're not as good defensively, giving up 117.1 points per game at home, and 116.1 away.

Dallas is giving up more points at home (117.1 per game) than away (116.1).

The Mavericks collect 1.7 more assists per game at home (26.7) than on the road (25).

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jarred Vanderbilt Questionable Back LeBron James Questionable Calf Jalen Hood-Schifino Out Back Anthony Davis Questionable Adductor Gabe Vincent Out Knee

Mavericks Injuries