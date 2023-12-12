South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Codington County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Codington County, South Dakota, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Codington County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Henry High School at Waverly-South Shore High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Waverly, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.