Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The contests in a Monday college basketball schedule sure to please include the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens taking on the VCU Rams at Henrico Sports & Events Center.
Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
New Orleans Privateers vs. UCF Knights
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Addition Financial Arena
- Location: Orlando, Florida
How to Watch New Orleans vs. UCF
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
San Diego State Aztecs vs. Seattle U Redhawks
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Venue: Redhawk Center
- Location: Seattle, Washington
How to Watch San Diego State vs. Seattle U
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Monmouth Hawks vs. Lafayette Leopards
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kirby Sports Center
- Location: Easton, Pennsylvania
How to Watch Monmouth vs. Lafayette
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Carolina Central Eagles vs. Jacksonville Dolphins
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Venue: Swisher Gymnasium
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
How to Watch North Carolina Central vs. Jacksonville
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs. VCU Rams
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Henrico Sports & Events Center
- Location: Glen Allen, Virginia
How to Watch Delaware vs. VCU
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kennesaw State Owls vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Humphrey Coliseum
- Location: Starkville, Mississippi
How to Watch Kennesaw State vs. Mississippi State
- TV: SEC Network +
Southern Jaguars vs. Oregon Ducks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Matthew Knight Arena
- Location: Eugene, Oregon
How to Watch Southern vs. Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Oregon
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Southern Jaguars vs. Oregon Ducks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Matthew Knight Arena
- Location: Eugene, Oregon
How to Watch Southern vs. Oregon
- TV: Pac-12
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.