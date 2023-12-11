Ross Colton and the Colorado Avalanche will face the Calgary Flames at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. Prop bets for Colton are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Ross Colton vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Colton Season Stats Insights

Colton has averaged 13:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Colton has a goal in seven games this year through 27 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Colton has recorded a point in a game 11 times this year out of 27 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Colton has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 27 games played.

The implied probability that Colton goes over his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Colton going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 26.7%.

Colton Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 90 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 27 Games 3 12 Points 1 7 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

