Will Ross Colton Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 11?
Can we count on Ross Colton finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche clash with the Calgary Flames at 9:30 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Ross Colton score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Colton stats and insights
- Colton has scored in seven of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Flames this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Colton has scored one goal on the power play.
- Colton averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.3%.
Flames defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flames are allowing 90 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Colton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:48
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:40
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:18
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|12:49
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|14:27
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|10:27
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|11:42
|Home
|W 5-2
Avalanche vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
