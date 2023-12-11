In the upcoming game against the Calgary Flames, which starts at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Nathan MacKinnon to find the back of the net for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)

MacKinnon stats and insights

In 11 of 27 games this season, MacKinnon has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Flames this season, he has attempted four shots and scored one goal.

On the power play, MacKinnon has accumulated one goal and 10 assists.

He has an 8.8% shooting percentage, attempting 4.6 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are allowing 90 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

MacKinnon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 23:12 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 2 1 1 25:01 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 3 1 2 22:45 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 1 0 1 21:09 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 29:35 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 25:31 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 21:45 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 2 1 1 20:40 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 1 0 1 24:05 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 22:06 Home W 5-2

Avalanche vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

