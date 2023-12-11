South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Minnehaha County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Minnehaha County, South Dakota today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Minnehaha County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tri-Valley High School at Tea Area High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Tea, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
