South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Lincoln County, South Dakota. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Lincoln County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tri-Valley High School at Tea Area High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Tea, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
