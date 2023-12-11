For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Calgary Flames on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, is Kurtis MacDermid a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Kurtis MacDermid score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

MacDermid stats and insights

MacDermid has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

MacDermid has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.1 shots per game, and converts 66.7% of them.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 90 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

MacDermid recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 3:24 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 2:42 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 6:28 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Wild 1 1 0 3:30 Away W 3-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 2:47 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 6:15 Home L 8-2 11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 5:54 Home W 4-1 10/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 3:06 Away W 5-2

Avalanche vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

