Will Jonathan Drouin Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 11?
The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest against the Calgary Flames is slated for Monday at 9:30 PM ET. Will Jonathan Drouin find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Jonathan Drouin score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Drouin stats and insights
- Drouin has scored in three of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal versus the Flames this season in one game (two shots).
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 9.4% of them.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 90 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Drouin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|25:22
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/5/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|21:36
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:34
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:52
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|12:15
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:30
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|13:42
|Home
|W 5-2
Avalanche vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
