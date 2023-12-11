On Monday at 9:30 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche square off with the Calgary Flames. Is Joel Kiviranta going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joel Kiviranta score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kiviranta stats and insights

Kiviranta has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Kiviranta has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flames are conceding 90 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kiviranta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:55 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 1 1 0 7:44 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:46 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:48 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:58 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:02 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:36 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:58 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:23 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:22 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.