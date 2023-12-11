In the upcoming matchup versus the Calgary Flames, which starts at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Devon Toews to score a goal for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Devon Toews score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Toews stats and insights

In four of 27 games this season, Toews has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Toews has picked up two assists on the power play.

Toews' shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are giving up 90 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Toews recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 26:10 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 1 0 1 24:16 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 27:11 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 27:38 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 27:18 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 26:26 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:17 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 26:09 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 1 0 1 24:49 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 25:43 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.