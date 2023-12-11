The Colorado Avalanche and Calgary Flames (each coming off a loss in its most recent game) will meet on Monday at Ball Arena in Denver.

Check out the Avalanche-Flames matchup on ALT and ESPN+.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream:

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Avalanche vs Flames Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Flames Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/25/2023 Avalanche Flames 3-1 COL

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche are giving up 81 total goals (three per game) to rank 15th in NHL action.

The Avalanche's 93 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Avalanche are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Avalanche have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over that time.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 27 11 26 37 27 15 46.9% Cale Makar 25 7 27 34 16 22 - Mikko Rantanen 27 12 19 31 13 15 52.7% Valeri Nichushkin 25 10 11 21 12 8 33.3% Devon Toews 27 4 11 15 19 19 -

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames concede 3.3 goals per game (90 in total), 22nd in the NHL.

The Flames' 78 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 22nd in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Flames have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Flames have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that span.

Flames Key Players