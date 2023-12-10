The Minnesota Vikings (6-6) face the Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The Vikings are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the contest is 40.5 points.

If you're planning to make some in-game bets on the Vikings' upcoming matchup versus the Raiders, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we highlight below, which will help you in your live betting.

Vikings vs. Raiders Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Vikings have been leading after the first quarter in four games, have been behind after the first quarter in five games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 2.8 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 2.4 points on average in the first quarter.

The Raiders have had the lead five times, have trailed four times, and have been knotted up three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

The Vikings have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in nine games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in one game, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

Minnesota's offense is averaging nine points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.6 points on average in the second quarter.

The Raiders have outscored their opponent in the second quarter three times, lost eight times, and been knotted up one time in 12 games this season.

3rd Quarter

The Vikings have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in seven games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Minnesota is averaging 5.2 points in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) this year. It is allowing 7.6 points on average in the third quarter (32nd-ranked) on defense.

Out of 12 games this year, the Raiders have won the third quarter three times, lost eight times, and tied one time.

4th Quarter

The Vikings have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games this season, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in three games.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 4.6 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing five points on average in that quarter.

This season, the Raiders have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games, been outscored in that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Vikings vs. Raiders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Vikings have been leading after the first half in seven games (6-1 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in two games (0-2), and have been tied after the first half in three games (0-3) in 2023.

In 2023, the Raiders have been leading after the first half in three games (3-0 in those contests), have trailed after the first half in eight games (2-6), and have been tied after the first half in one game (0-1).

2nd Half

The Vikings have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games this season, lost the second half in seven games, and been knotted up in the second half in three games.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 9.8 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 12.6 points on average in the second half.

This season, the Raiders have won the second half in five games (2-3 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in six games (2-4), and they've tied in the second half in one game (1-0).

