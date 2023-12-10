Who is the team to beat at the top of the Summit this college hoops season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.

Summit Power Rankings

1. South Dakota State Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 22-5

6-3 | 22-5 Overall Rank: 74th

74th Strength of Schedule Rank: 50th

50th Last Game: W 66-54 vs Dordt Next Game Opponent: @ Gonzaga

@ Gonzaga Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 2. South Dakota Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 22-6

8-3 | 22-6 Overall Rank: 100th

100th Strength of Schedule Rank: 73rd

73rd Last Game: W 100-35 vs Mount Marty Next Game Opponent: @ UT Martin

@ UT Martin Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 3. Oral Roberts Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 16-9

5-3 | 16-9 Overall Rank: 151st

151st Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: W 112-48 vs Oklahoma Wesleyan Next Game Opponent: USAO

USAO Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 4. North Dakota State Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 13-14

4-6 | 13-14 Overall Rank: 184th

184th Strength of Schedule Rank: 42nd

42nd Last Game: L 89-59 vs Iowa State Next Game Opponent: Central Michigan

Central Michigan Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 5. St. Thomas Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 12-16

5-6 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 218th

218th Strength of Schedule Rank: 103rd

103rd Last Game: L 78-55 vs Wisconsin Next Game Opponent: Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Wisconsin-Stevens Point Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 6. UMKC Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 12-17

5-5 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 235th

235th Strength of Schedule Rank: 285th

285th Last Game: W 68-60 vs Western Illinois Next Game Opponent: Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 7. Denver Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 8-20

2-6 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 244th

244th Strength of Schedule Rank: 259th

259th Last Game: W 74-52 vs Stetson Next Game Opponent: @ Texas State

@ Texas State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 8. North Dakota Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 2-24

3-6 | 2-24 Overall Rank: 301st

301st Strength of Schedule Rank: 154th

154th Last Game: L 67-55 vs Eastern Illinois Next Game Opponent: Mayville State

Mayville State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 9. Omaha Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 2-25

3-6 | 2-25 Overall Rank: 327th

327th Strength of Schedule Rank: 273rd

273rd Last Game: W 92-70 vs Peru State Next Game Opponent: @ Texas Southern

@ Texas Southern Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18

