Who’s the Best Team in the Summit? See our Weekly Women's Summit Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the Summit this college hoops season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.
Summit Power Rankings
1. South Dakota State
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 22-5
- Overall Rank: 74th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 50th
- Last Game: W 66-54 vs Dordt
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Gonzaga
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. South Dakota
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 22-6
- Overall Rank: 100th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 73rd
- Last Game: W 100-35 vs Mount Marty
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UT Martin
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
3. Oral Roberts
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 16-9
- Overall Rank: 151st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
- Last Game: W 112-48 vs Oklahoma Wesleyan
Next Game
- Opponent: USAO
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
4. North Dakota State
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 13-14
- Overall Rank: 184th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 42nd
- Last Game: L 89-59 vs Iowa State
Next Game
- Opponent: Central Michigan
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
5. St. Thomas
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 218th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 103rd
- Last Game: L 78-55 vs Wisconsin
Next Game
- Opponent: Wisconsin-Stevens Point
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
6. UMKC
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 235th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 285th
- Last Game: W 68-60 vs Western Illinois
Next Game
- Opponent: Alabama A&M
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
7. Denver
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 8-20
- Overall Rank: 244th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 259th
- Last Game: W 74-52 vs Stetson
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Texas State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
8. North Dakota
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 2-24
- Overall Rank: 301st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 154th
- Last Game: L 67-55 vs Eastern Illinois
Next Game
- Opponent: Mayville State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
9. Omaha
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 2-25
- Overall Rank: 327th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 273rd
- Last Game: W 92-70 vs Peru State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Texas Southern
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18
