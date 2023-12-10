In the Week 14 contest between the Minnesota Vikings and the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, will Justin Jefferson find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Jefferson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Justin Jefferson score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Jefferson's 53 targets have led to 36 receptions for 571 yards (114.2 per game) and three scores.

In two of five games this year, Jefferson has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

Justin Jefferson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 12 9 150 0 Week 2 @Eagles 13 11 159 0 Week 3 Chargers 13 7 149 1 Week 4 @Panthers 9 6 85 2 Week 5 Chiefs 6 3 28 0

Rep Justin Jefferson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.