The Minnesota Vikings and the Las Vegas Raiders are slated to meet in a Week 14 matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Will Joshua Dobbs find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Will Joshua Dobbs score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Dobbs has 400 yards on 72 carries (33.3 ypg), with six rushing touchdowns.

Dobbs has rushed for a TD in six games (of 12 games played).

Joshua Dobbs Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Commanders 21 30 132 0 0 3 -3 0 Week 2 Giants 21 31 228 1 0 3 41 1 Week 3 Cowboys 17 21 189 1 0 6 55 0 Week 4 @49ers 28 41 265 2 0 12 48 0 Week 5 Bengals 15 32 166 2 2 3 1 0 Week 6 @Rams 21 41 235 0 1 7 47 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 19 33 146 0 0 7 43 1 Week 8 Ravens 25 37 208 2 2 6 26 1 Week 9 @Falcons 20 30 158 2 0 7 66 1 Week 10 Saints 23 34 268 1 0 8 44 1 Week 11 @Broncos 20 32 221 1 1 8 21 1 Week 12 Bears 22 32 185 1 4 2 11 0

