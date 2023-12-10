Will Josh Oliver cash his Week 14 anytime TD player prop when the Minnesota Vikings clash with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the important stats.

Will Josh Oliver score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a TD)

This year Oliver has hauled in 16 passes on 18 targets for 118 yards and two TDs, averaging 14.8 yards per game.

In two of seven games this season, Oliver has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 3 3 32 0 Week 2 @Eagles 3 2 13 0 Week 3 Chargers 2 2 4 1 Week 5 Chiefs 2 1 15 0 Week 7 49ers 2 2 6 0 Week 9 @Falcons 2 2 1 0 Week 11 @Broncos 4 4 47 1

