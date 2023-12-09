How to Watch Women's Super League Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Saturday, December 9
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In a Saturday Women's Super League slate that has plenty of compelling contests, the match featuring Manchester City versus Aston Villa is a game to watch.
Watch your favorite Women's Super League team this season on Paramount+ and Fubo!
Women's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City
- Game Time: 7:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with Women's Super League action all year long on Fubo and Paramount+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.