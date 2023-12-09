How to Watch Syracuse vs. Georgetown on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Syracuse Orange (6-3) play the Georgetown Hoyas (5-3) at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on FOX.
Syracuse vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Syracuse Stats Insights
- This season, the Orange have a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Syracuse shoots higher than 43.8% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.
- The Orange are the 102nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas sit at 102nd.
- The Orange average 76.9 points per game, just four more points than the 72.9 the Hoyas allow.
- Syracuse has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 72.9 points.
Georgetown Stats Insights
- The Hoyas have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Orange have averaged.
- This season, Georgetown has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.3% from the field.
- The Hoyas are the 102nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Orange sit at 125th.
- The Hoyas' 79 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 71.1 the Orange allow to opponents.
- Georgetown has a 3-2 record when giving up fewer than 76.9 points.
Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Syracuse played better in home games last season, averaging 76.5 points per game, compared to 70.7 per game in away games.
- The Orange surrendered 71 points per game in home games last season, compared to 75.5 in road games.
- At home, Syracuse made 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (6.1) than in road games (6.2). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to when playing on the road (36.6%).
Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Georgetown averaged 70.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.7.
- At home, the Hoyas conceded 76 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than they allowed away (81.8).
- At home, Georgetown made 6.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Georgetown's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33%) than away (30.4%).
Syracuse Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|LSU
|W 80-57
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/2/2023
|@ Virginia
|L 84-62
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/5/2023
|Cornell
|W 81-70
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/9/2023
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/17/2023
|Oregon
|-
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|12/21/2023
|Niagara
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
Georgetown Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Jackson State
|W 88-81
|Capital One Arena
|11/29/2023
|Merrimack
|W 69-67
|Capital One Arena
|12/2/2023
|TCU
|L 84-83
|Capital One Arena
|12/9/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/12/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
