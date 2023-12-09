The South Dakota Coyotes (6-3) are favored by 3.5 points against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on Summit League Network. The point total for the matchup is set at 139.5.

South Dakota vs. CSU Bakersfield Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Vermillion, South Dakota

Vermillion, South Dakota Venue: Sanford Coyote Sports Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Dakota -3.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Dakota Betting Records & Stats

South Dakota's games have gone over 139.5 points twice this season (over five outings).

South Dakota's contests this year have an average total of 150.4, 10.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Coyotes have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

South Dakota won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Coyotes have played as a favorite of -165 or more once this season and won that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that South Dakota has a 62.3% chance to win.

South Dakota vs. CSU Bakersfield Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Dakota 2 40% 81.2 151 69.2 138.3 145.5 CSU Bakersfield 5 83.3% 69.8 151 69.1 138.3 138.3

Additional South Dakota Insights & Trends

The 81.2 points per game the Coyotes average are 12.1 more points than the Roadrunners allow (69.1).

South Dakota has a 2-1 record against the spread and a 6-1 record overall when scoring more than 69.1 points.

South Dakota vs. CSU Bakersfield Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Dakota 3-2-0 0-1 2-3-0 CSU Bakersfield 2-4-0 1-3 5-1-0

South Dakota vs. CSU Bakersfield Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Dakota CSU Bakersfield 8-6 Home Record 6-8 2-11 Away Record 3-12 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 3-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 64.5 61.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.5 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

