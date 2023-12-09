The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-3) play the South Dakota Coyotes (4-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

South Dakota vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other South Dakota Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Dakota Players to Watch

Lahat Thioune: 16.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Bostyn Holt: 9.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Kaleb Stewart: 14.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Max Burchill: 8.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Paul Bruns: 8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch

Thioune: 16.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Holt: 9.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Stewart: 14.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Burchill: 8.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Bruns: 8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Dakota vs. CSU Bakersfield Stat Comparison

South Dakota Rank South Dakota AVG CSU Bakersfield AVG CSU Bakersfield Rank 38th 85.2 Points Scored 64.5 335th 176th 71.0 Points Allowed 69.0 140th 11th 41.8 Rebounds 29.8 301st 6th 14.5 Off. Rebounds 9.2 181st 90th 8.5 3pt Made 3.7 357th 142nd 14.0 Assists 9.8 337th 273rd 13.5 Turnovers 10.8 100th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.