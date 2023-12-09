The Wichita State Shockers (7-2) will be looking to build on a six-game home winning run when taking on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Intrust Bank Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Dakota State vs. Wichita State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

South Dakota State Stats Insights

  • The Jackrabbits have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, eight percentage points above the 38.2% shooting opponents of the Shockers have averaged.
  • South Dakota State is 4-5 when it shoots higher than 38.2% from the field.
  • The Jackrabbits are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Shockers sit at 120th.
  • The Jackrabbits put up just 4.1 more points per game (74.2) than the Shockers give up (70.1).
  • South Dakota State is 2-4 when it scores more than 70.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • South Dakota State scored more points at home (78.5 per game) than on the road (66.6) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Jackrabbits conceded 3.6 fewer points per game at home (68.3) than on the road (71.9).
  • South Dakota State made more 3-pointers at home (9.7 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.6%) than on the road (30.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 Mount Marty W 92-70 Frost Arena
12/1/2023 Towson W 61-48 Sanford Sports Pentagon
12/5/2023 Kent State L 82-73 Frost Arena
12/9/2023 Wichita State - Intrust Bank Arena
12/14/2023 Mayville State - Frost Arena
12/20/2023 Wyoming - Don Haskins Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.