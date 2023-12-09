How to Watch South Dakota State vs. Wichita State on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Wichita State Shockers (7-2) will be looking to build on a six-game home winning run when taking on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Intrust Bank Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
South Dakota State vs. Wichita State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
- Portland vs North Dakota (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
- UMKC vs Lindenwood (4:30 PM ET | December 9)
- Omaha vs Texas A&M-CC (4:30 PM ET | December 9)
South Dakota State Stats Insights
- The Jackrabbits have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, eight percentage points above the 38.2% shooting opponents of the Shockers have averaged.
- South Dakota State is 4-5 when it shoots higher than 38.2% from the field.
- The Jackrabbits are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Shockers sit at 120th.
- The Jackrabbits put up just 4.1 more points per game (74.2) than the Shockers give up (70.1).
- South Dakota State is 2-4 when it scores more than 70.1 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- South Dakota State scored more points at home (78.5 per game) than on the road (66.6) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Jackrabbits conceded 3.6 fewer points per game at home (68.3) than on the road (71.9).
- South Dakota State made more 3-pointers at home (9.7 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.6%) than on the road (30.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|Mount Marty
|W 92-70
|Frost Arena
|12/1/2023
|Towson
|W 61-48
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|12/5/2023
|Kent State
|L 82-73
|Frost Arena
|12/9/2023
|Wichita State
|-
|Intrust Bank Arena
|12/14/2023
|Mayville State
|-
|Frost Arena
|12/20/2023
|Wyoming
|-
|Don Haskins Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.