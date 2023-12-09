The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-6) will try to snap a six-game losing skid when hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at McLeod Center. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET.

South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa TV: ESPN+

South Dakota State vs. Northern Iowa Scoring Comparison

The Jackrabbits' 63.3 points per game are 18.7 fewer points than the 82.0 the Panthers give up to opponents.

The 62.9 points per game the Panthers average are 6.8 more points than the Jackrabbits give up (56.1).

Northern Iowa is 1-4 when scoring more than 56.1 points.

When South Dakota State allows fewer than 62.9 points, it is 4-0.

The Panthers shoot 36.8% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Jackrabbits concede defensively.

The Jackrabbits make 42.8% of their shots from the field, 4.8% lower than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.

South Dakota State Leaders

Brooklyn Meyer: 17.9 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2.0 BLK, 53.7 FG%

17.9 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2.0 BLK, 53.7 FG% Tori Nelson: 7.6 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

7.6 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Madison Mathiowetz: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.5 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.5 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Mesa Byom: 7.4 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

7.4 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Madysen Vlastuin: 6.3 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)

South Dakota State Schedule