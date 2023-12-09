The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-6) will try to snap a six-game losing skid when hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at McLeod Center. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET.

South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
South Dakota State vs. Northern Iowa Scoring Comparison

  • The Jackrabbits' 63.3 points per game are 18.7 fewer points than the 82.0 the Panthers give up to opponents.
  • The 62.9 points per game the Panthers average are 6.8 more points than the Jackrabbits give up (56.1).
  • Northern Iowa is 1-4 when scoring more than 56.1 points.
  • When South Dakota State allows fewer than 62.9 points, it is 4-0.
  • The Panthers shoot 36.8% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Jackrabbits concede defensively.
  • The Jackrabbits make 42.8% of their shots from the field, 4.8% lower than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.

South Dakota State Leaders

  • Brooklyn Meyer: 17.9 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2.0 BLK, 53.7 FG%
  • Tori Nelson: 7.6 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
  • Madison Mathiowetz: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.5 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
  • Mesa Byom: 7.4 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
  • Madysen Vlastuin: 6.3 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)

South Dakota State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 South Carolina State W 72-42 Frost Arena
11/28/2023 Washburn W 95-58 Frost Arena
12/5/2023 Washington State L 69-64 Frost Arena
12/9/2023 @ Northern Iowa - McLeod Center
12/12/2023 Dordt - Frost Arena
12/17/2023 @ Gonzaga - McCarthey Athletic Center

