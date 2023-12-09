How to Watch the South Dakota State vs. Northern Iowa Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-6) will try to snap a six-game losing skid when hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at McLeod Center. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Dakota State vs. Northern Iowa Scoring Comparison
- The Jackrabbits' 63.3 points per game are 18.7 fewer points than the 82.0 the Panthers give up to opponents.
- The 62.9 points per game the Panthers average are 6.8 more points than the Jackrabbits give up (56.1).
- Northern Iowa is 1-4 when scoring more than 56.1 points.
- When South Dakota State allows fewer than 62.9 points, it is 4-0.
- The Panthers shoot 36.8% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Jackrabbits concede defensively.
- The Jackrabbits make 42.8% of their shots from the field, 4.8% lower than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.
South Dakota State Leaders
- Brooklyn Meyer: 17.9 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2.0 BLK, 53.7 FG%
- Tori Nelson: 7.6 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Madison Mathiowetz: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.5 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
- Mesa Byom: 7.4 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
- Madysen Vlastuin: 6.3 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)
South Dakota State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 72-42
|Frost Arena
|11/28/2023
|Washburn
|W 95-58
|Frost Arena
|12/5/2023
|Washington State
|L 69-64
|Frost Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|-
|McLeod Center
|12/12/2023
|Dordt
|-
|Frost Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Gonzaga
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
