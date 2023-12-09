When the South Dakota State Jackrabbits square off against the Villanova Wildcats at 12:00 PM on Saturday, December 9, our projection system predicts the Jackrabbits will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

South Dakota State vs. Villanova Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota State (-16.8) 49.5 South Dakota State 33, Villanova 16

South Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Jackrabbits have won twice against the spread this season.

None of the Jackrabbits' five games has hit the over this season.

Villanova Betting Info (2023)

So far this season, the Wildcats have compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Wildcats' five games with a set total.

Jackrabbits vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Dakota State 37.9 10.3 41 0 32 8.5 Villanova 33.6 18.5 45 28 29.8 23.8

