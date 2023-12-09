Saturday's game features the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-3) and the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-6) facing off at McLeod Center (on December 9) at 3:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-63 win for South Dakota State, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The Jackrabbits' most recent game on Tuesday ended in a 69-64 loss to Washington State.

South Dakota State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Dakota State vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State 66, Northern Iowa 63

Other Summit Predictions

South Dakota State Schedule Analysis

The Jackrabbits picked up their signature win of the season on November 6, when they defeated the Arkansas State Red Wolves, who rank No. 179 in our computer rankings, 55-42.

The Jackrabbits have two losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 37th-most in Division 1.

South Dakota State 2023-24 Best Wins

55-42 at home over Arkansas State (No. 179) on November 6

55-38 on the road over UT Martin (No. 244) on November 18

72-42 at home over South Carolina State (No. 340) on November 24

South Dakota State Leaders

Brooklyn Meyer: 17.9 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2 BLK, 53.7 FG%

17.9 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2 BLK, 53.7 FG% Tori Nelson: 7.6 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

7.6 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Madison Mathiowetz: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.5 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.5 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Mesa Byom: 7.4 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

7.4 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Madysen Vlastuin: 6.3 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)

South Dakota State Performance Insights

The Jackrabbits put up 63.3 points per game (232nd in college basketball) while giving up 56.1 per outing (61st in college basketball). They have a +50 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.2 points per game.

