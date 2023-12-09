Ross Colton will be on the ice when the Colorado Avalanche and Philadelphia Flyers face off on Saturday at Ball Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Colton's props versus the Flyers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Ross Colton vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Colton Season Stats Insights

Colton has averaged 13:36 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Colton has a goal in seven of 26 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 11 of 26 games this year, Colton has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In five of 26 games this season, Colton has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Colton hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Colton going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Colton Stats vs. the Flyers

On the defensive side, the Flyers are allowing 71 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 26 Games 3 12 Points 2 7 Goals 2 5 Assists 0

