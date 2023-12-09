Should you bet on Nathan MacKinnon to score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche and the Philadelphia Flyers go head to head on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)

MacKinnon stats and insights

  • In 10 of 26 games this season, MacKinnon has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Flyers.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also 10 assists.
  • MacKinnon averages 4.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have conceded 71 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

MacKinnon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Jets 2 1 1 25:01 Home L 4-2
12/5/2023 Ducks 3 1 2 22:45 Home W 3-2
12/3/2023 Kings 1 0 1 21:09 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 29:35 Away L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 25:31 Away L 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 21:45 Home W 4-1
11/25/2023 Flames 2 1 1 20:40 Home W 3-1
11/24/2023 Wild 1 0 1 24:05 Away W 3-2
11/22/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 22:06 Home W 5-2
11/20/2023 Predators 2 0 2 23:56 Away L 4-3

Avalanche vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

