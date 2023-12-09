Jonathan Drouin will be on the ice when the Colorado Avalanche and Philadelphia Flyers play on Saturday at Ball Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Drouin available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jonathan Drouin vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Drouin Season Stats Insights

Drouin has averaged 13:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Drouin has a goal in three of 24 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Drouin has registered a point in a game six times this season over 24 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In four of 24 games this year, Drouin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Drouin's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

Drouin has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Drouin Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 71 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 24 Games 2 8 Points 1 3 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.